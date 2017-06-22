Trump: I did not record ex-FBI chief James Comey

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Donald Trump and James Comey have given very different accounts of their interactions

US President Donald Trump says he did not make secret recordings of ex-FBI chief James Comey despite an earlier hint to the contrary.

He said in a tweet: "I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings."

Days after he fired Mr Comey in May, the president had tweeted: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations..."

He has been under pressure to produce the tapes amid inquiries into alleged Russian meddling in the election.

The House Intelligence Committee had earlier this month asked the White House to hand over any such recordings.

James Comey was heading the FBI inquiry into alleged Russian interference in last year's presidential election, and whether the Trump team had any links to Moscow, when he was fired on 9 May.

In the days that followed, a succession of stories appeared in US newspapers with allegations that Mr Trump had asked Mr Comey to drop aspects of his investigation relating to the president's campaign team.

It was in that context that Mr Trump sent his tweet, hinting that there were tapes of the conversation.