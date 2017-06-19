Virginia Muslim girl found dead after leaving mosque

Image copyright Facebook - Isra Chaker Image caption Friends have released this picture of the girl, who has been identified as Nabra

Police in the US state of Virginia have found the remains believed to be of a 17-year-old Muslim girl who was assaulted near a mosque before disappearing.

The teenager, identified by relatives only as Nabra, was walking with friends when they got into a dispute with a driver in Herndon, police said.

The man left the car and assaulted the girl, they said. She then disappeared.

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

The reason for the attack was still unknown, but hate crime was one of the options being investigated, reports said.

The Washington Post reported that a group of four or five teenagers including Nabra had visited a fast-food restaurant to have a late-night meal after prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

At about 04:00 (08:00 GMT), the group was confronted by the driver as they walked on a street.

Image copyright Fairfax Police Image caption The area where the incident took place, according to police

They then ran into a mosque, but one of them, Nabra, was left behind and was later reported as missing.

During the search, police said they stopped a car driving suspiciously in the area, and took the driver, identified as Darwin Martinez Torres, into custody.

Later, at around 15:00, police found the remains in a pond some three miles (five kilometres) from the scene of the incident, police said in a statement.

Image copyright Fairfax County Police Department Image caption Suspect Darwin Martinez Torres has been charged with murder

A baseball bat was also found, local media reported.

An autopsy will be carried out to confirm the identity of the body and the exact cause and manner of death.