Philando Castile death: Police officer found not guilty

A Minnesota police officer who shot dead a black man during a traffic stop has been found not guilty.

Jeronimo Yanez fatally wounded Philando Castile, 32, after he stopped his car in Falcon Heights, St Paul, in July last year.

Mr Castile's dying moments were caught on camera by his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, who live-streamed the aftermath.

The video showed him covered in blood as an officer pointed his gun at him.

Ms Reynolds later said her boyfriend had been reaching for his licence when he was shot.

The case - one of a series of deaths of black men and boys at the hands of US police - prompted widespread outrage in St Paul, leading to protests.

Officer Yanez, 29, was charged with second-degree murder in November.

It was the first time a police officer had been charged with the death of a citizen in Minnesota, according to Judge Glenda Hatchett, who represented Mr Castile's family.

Officer Yanez told the court he was afraid for his life and said Mr Castile did not follow his orders.

After 30 hours of deliberation on Friday, he was cleared of second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon for endangering the safety of Ms Reynolds and her daughter, four.

Mr Castile's mother Valerie Castile told reporters outside the courthouse: "I'm mad as hell right now. Yes, I am.

"The system continues to fail black people."

She added: "I am so disappointed in the state of Minnesota. My son loved this state, my son loved this city and this city killed my son."

However, Officer Yanez will not be returning to work for the City of St Anthony police department.

A statement on the city's website said it had "concluded that the public will be best served if Officer Yanez is no longer a police officer in our city".