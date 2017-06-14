Erdogan visit violence: Washington police arrest two Turkish men

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Protesters injured outside Turkish embassy in Washington

Two Turkish nationals living in the US have been arrested in connection with violence outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington.

Eyup Yildirim of New Jersey and Sinan Narin of Virginia face assault charges, police said.

The brawl involving protesters and Turkish security personnel happened during a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month.

Police called it a "brutal attack on peaceful protesters".

Mr Erdogan was in a car parked nearby and witnessed the fighting.

Mr Yildirim and Mr Narin were both identified as supporters of Mr Erdogan in a detailed New York Times report into the violence.

The newspaper said the men had travelled to Washington to support the Turkish president, but it was unclear if they had a formal connection to his security detail.

Video footage showed men in suits charging past police to kick and punch protesters. Two other men have previously been charged.

Eleven people were hurt in the fracas, nine of whom needed hospital treatment.

The US complained to Turkey about the incident and confirmed that Turkish security guards were involved.

However, the Turkish Embassy said protesters had provoked Turkish-Americans who were there to greet the president, and they in turn responded in self-defence.