Russia investigation: Trump 'considers firing' Robert Mueller

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Mueller has been attacked by some of Mr Trump's conservative allies

US President Donald Trump is considering whether to fire the special counsel overseeing the investigation into alleged Russian interference in last year's election, a friend says.

Some conservatives have recently attacked Robert Mueller's credibility, urging Mr Trump to review his role.

Christopher Ruddy, a long-time friend of Mr Trump, said he was considering "terminating the special counsel".

But the White House said Mr Trump never discussed the issue with Mr Ruddy.

Mr Mueller, who was tasked by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with overseeing the justice department's investigation, has started selecting members of his team, many of them criminal law experts.

If confirmed, his dismissal could have explosive implications and renew criticism of Mr Trump, who has been under intense pressure following his firing of James Comey as FBI director.

Troubles for Trump? Anthony Zurcher, BBC North America reporter

The latest announcements from Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation could be a more ominous indication of trouble on the horizon for the Trump administration.

The hires could be an indication of the direction of the probe and the seriousness with which Mr Mueller is taking the enterprise.

Donald Trump has called the ongoing investigation a "witch hunt", a "hoax" and an excuse by Democrats for why they lost the presidential race. Mr Mueller's moves, however, indicate he does not share Mr Trump's view. He's assembling a team built for the long haul, with the talent and experience to take cases to trial and, if necessary, send people to prison.

So far, Mr Trump has only directed his criticism at former FBI Director James Comey. It may only be a matter of time before some of that attention is directed at Mr Mueller, however.

The appointment of Mr Mueller was initially praised by both Republicans and Democrats, but some conservative allies of the president have intensified their attacks, with some suggesting that Mr Trump should dismiss him.

Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said on Twitter Monday it was "time to rethink" Mr Mueller's position. "Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair. Look who he is hiring."

Mr Ruddy, chief executive of conservative website Newsmax Media, was at the White House on Monday, but US media reported that he did not meet Mr Trump while there.

In an interview with PBS Newshour, Mr Ruddy said of the president: "I think he is considering, perhaps, terminating the special counsel."

"I think he's weighing that option," he added. "I personally think it would be a very significant mistake."

Hours after the interview, White House spokesman Sean Spicer did not deny the claim, but said: "Mr Ruddy never spoke to the president regarding this issue. With respect to this subject, only the president or his attorneys are authorised to comment."