Gay Pride: Abercrombie and Fitch accused of blunder

Image copyright Twitter/Abercrombie Image caption The clothing brand's Twitter followers took issue with the tweet, calling it misguided

US clothing brand Abercrombie and Fitch has attracted an online backlash with a tweet seen by many as implying Gay Pride is not just for gay people.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, read: "The Pride community is everybody, not just LGBTQ people. - Kayla, merchandiser."

June is being celebrated as Pride Month around the world, with parades in Los Angeles, Athens, and Rome among others.

The aim is to celebrate the gay community and fight for LGBTQ rights.

The tweet was meant to promote Abercrombie's limited edition tie-up with The Trevor Project, a free suicide prevention hotline for young LGBTQ people.

But despite the praiseworthy connection, many of the brand's Twitter followers found it inappropriate.

Blogger Camille Beredjick's rebuke was "liked" over a thousand times.

Image copyright Twitter/cberedjick

Activist Danielle Muscato‏ tweeted: "Pride is about being proud of being LGBTQ. That's why it's called #Pride. If you respect us, don't co-opt that - especially for profit!"

Twitter critic Zeus Tipado compared the brand's behaviour to opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement, who dismiss evidence of racial inequality with the slogan "All Lives Matter".

"LGBTQ just got the All Lives Matter treatment," he rued.

As the anger grew, Abercrombie and Fitch sent two further tweets to clarify its position.

One read: "Pride is an important time for the LGBTQ+ community.​ At A&F we work to ensure that everyone feels included, respected and empowered. #pride."

The second said the retailer was "proud to show commitment to the LGBTQ+ community".

While some showed their approval by liking and re-tweeting the sentiment, others said they were still waiting for the brand to apologise.

The BBC has contacted Abercrombie seeking a comment.