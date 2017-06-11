Comey hearing: Sessions to testify in response

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jeff Sessions will appear before a Senate panel on Tuesday, he has said

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will appear before a Senate panel in response to James Comey's testimony.

He will appear before the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday, he said in a letter to Senator Richard Shelby.

He said the decision had been made "in light of Mr Comey's recent testimony".

Former FBI director Mr Comey appeared before the same panel last week, during which he accused the White House of "lying" about the FBI.

He was also "confused" by the "shifting explanations" for his sacking, which came as he led an inquiry into any links between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

In his letter on Saturday, Mr Sessions said, "It is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum" which he said he believed to be the Senate intelligence committee.