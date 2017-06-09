Woman raped by Roman Polanski will ask court to end case

Image copyright AFP/ Getty Image caption Roman Polanski (R) raped Samantha Geimer in 1977

A woman who was raped by the film director Roman Polanski when she was 13 years old will ask a court to end the case against him, his lawyer says.

Samantha Geimer has previously said she has forgiven him but this will be her first court appearance on his behalf.

She "is tired of this", lawyer Harland Braun told Reuters news agency.

Polanski admitted statutory rape and served 42 days in prison, but later fled the US, fearing his plea bargain deal would be scrapped.

The court hearing in Los Angeles is aimed at getting access to plea deal testimony from the 1970s, Mr Braun said.

He would use this to persuade European authorities to rescind an international arrest warrant against Polanski.

Mr Braun said it would be the judge's decision whether to take Mrs Geimer's testimony into account.

"She is coming with her husband because she is tired of this case going on for 40 years," he said. "She wants it over."

Polanski was rearrested in Switzerland in 2009 and spent months in prison and under house arrest before being released.

Polish courts and the Swiss authorities have rejected requests for him to be extradited to the US.

Polanski is a citizen of Poland and of France.