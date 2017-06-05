Trump renews feud with London mayor over terror attack

Image copyright PA Image caption This is not the first time the two men have argued in public

US President Donald Trump has again lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his assurances to Londoners following a terror attack.

Mr Khan had said people should not be alarmed by an increased police presence on the streets.

But Mr Trump on Sunday accused him of playing down the threat and on Monday said the mayor's clarification of his statement was a "pathetic excuse".

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attacks on Saturday night.

After the tragedy, the mayor said: "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed."

The US president criticised Mr Khan for this but failed to provide the context, writing: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'"

In response to Mr Trump's attack, a spokesman for the mayor said on Saturday that Mr Khan "has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context" the mayor's remarks.

Mr Trump's attacks on Mr Khan have drawn condemnation from both sides of the Atlantic.

His critics have accused him of being insensitive and twisting the mayor's words.

Politicians in the UK on Monday called on the prime minister to withdraw the invitation for Mr Trump's state visit later this year.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Tim Farron, said: "This is a man insulting our national values at a time of introspection and mourning."

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Theresa May refused to criticise Mr Trump, simply saying that Mr Khan was doing a "good job".

British voters go to the polls on Thursday in a general election.

"Try to imagine the UK prime minister attacking the Mayor of NYC the day after 9/11," said European Parliament cabinet member Simon O'Connor.

Mr Khan, a Muslim, has previously criticised the president's travel ban.

That ban is against people from six mainly-Muslim countries and is stalled in the courts.

After Mr Trump as a presidential candidate announced his plan to ban Muslim arrivals, Mr Khan told the BBC that he hoped he would "lose badly", adding that he was a "buffoon".

He also called Mr Trump's views on Islam "ignorant", leading the New York billionaire to challenge him to an IQ test.