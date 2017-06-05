Florida shooting: 'Multiple fatalities' in Orlando
Police in the US state of Florida say there have been "multiple fatalities" in a shooting in Orlando.
The shooting happened early on Monday morning in the east of the city, the Orlando Sentinel newspaper reports.
It comes a week before the first anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in the city - the deadliest mass shooting in US history - in which 49 people died.
The Orange County sheriff is expected to give a briefing soon.
Police said the scene of the shooting had been "stabilised", indicating the shooting was not ongoing. Reports in Florida said the deaths occurred at a business.
In last June's attack, gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured dozens more at a gay nightclub before being shot dead by police.