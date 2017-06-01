Chicago teenager Eliza Wasni charged with killing Uber driver

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Grant Nelson died after being attacked by his 16-year-old passenger, it is alleged

A teenage girl has been charged with murder after allegedly hacking an Uber driver to death with a stolen machete and knife in suburban Chicago.

Eliza Wasni, 16, appeared in court on Wednesday, the day after Grant Nelson was found in a pool of his own blood outside an apartment building.

The Uber driver was attacked minutes after he had picked Ms Wasni up from a Walmart store, prosecutors said.

He managed to escape, but died later in hospital after undergoing surgery.

Ms Wasni, who has been charged as an adult, tried to flee in his blood-covered car but crashed, and continued on foot, wearing just her bra and leggings.

She was found hiding near an air-conditioning unit, still clinging to the machete and knife - which she only dropped after being Tasered.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Grant Nelson picked Eliza Wasni up from a Walmart in Skokie, Illinois, on Tuesday morning

Ms Wasni had called for an Uber to pick her up from the store in Skokie, north of Chicago, at about 03:00 local time (08:00 GMT), despite not being old enough to use the service.

She was also accused of stealing the weapons from the store.

Assistant state attorney Michelle Cunningham told reporters Mr Nelson, 34, had been able to give a description of his attackers to police after they found him "laying in the grass, bleeding from multiple deep stab and hacking wounds to his arms, side, head and chest".

Judge Michael Hood called the crime "extremely violent", according to the Chicago Tribune, and ordered Ms Wasni to be held without bail.