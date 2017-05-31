LeBron James' Los Angeles home daubed with 'N-word'

Image copyright Getty Images

Police in Los Angeles say they are investigating a "racially motivated slur" found spray painted at the home of NBA superstar LeBron James.

The graffiti was reported to police on Wednesday morning. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the vandal.

James, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is believed to be in San Francisco for team training ahead of Game 1 of the NBA finals.

The graffiti has since been covered up.

LAPD officials confirmed to the BBC that the graffiti was a highly offensive racial epithet.

Image copyright Twitter

The vandalism was discovered on James' private gate at about 06:45 local time, said Officer Lillian Preciado.

James purchased the 9,440 sq ft home in 2015 for $21m (£16m) the LA Times reports.

The 32-year-old is ranked as the highest-paid player in the NBA, reportedly earning more than $30m per year.

Last week he became the all-time leading scorer in the play-offs, surpassing Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's record.