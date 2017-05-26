Gianforte wins vote despite reporter 'assault' row

US Republican Greg Gianforte has won a special congressional election in Montana, just hours after he was charged with assaulting a reporter.

With about 75% of the vote counted, he is leading his Democratic rival Rob Quist by 50% to 44%.

Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs earlier said Mr Gianforte had "body slammed" him, breaking his glasses.

Mr Gianforte said Mr Jacobs had initiated the incident by grabbing his wrist.

But other journalists said they saw the reporter show no physical aggression.

The incident took place on Wednesday - on the eve the election to fill a vacant seat in the House of Representatives.

