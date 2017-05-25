Kushner 'under FBI scrutiny' in Russia investigation - US sources

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is under FBI scrutiny as part of the Russia investigation, US media report.

Investigators believe Mr Kushner, 36, has significant information relevant to their inquiry, US officials told NBC News.

The FBI is looking into potential links between Mr Trump's campaign team and Russia during the 2016 elections.

Mr Trump denies any collusion between his campaign and Russia.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

