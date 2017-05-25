US Republican Greg Gianforte charged over Guardian reporter 'body slam'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Gianforte is standing in a vote to fill a vacant seat in the House of Representatives

The Republican candidate in a special congressional election in Montana, Greg Gianforte, has been charged with misdemeanour assault over an altercation with a British reporter.

Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs tweeted that Mr Gianforte had "body slammed" him, breaking his glasses.

The candidate's campaign said Mr Jacobs had initiated the incident, grabbing Mr Gianforte's wrist.

But other journalists said they saw him show no physical aggression.

The incident took place on Wednesday, the eve of a special election to fill a vacant seat in the House of Representatives.