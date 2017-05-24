Republican health bill to leave 23m uninsured

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trump's battles with Obamacare - in his own words

Some 23 million people would lose health insurance over the next decade under the revised Republican healthcare plan, says a non-partisan agency.

Fourteen million people would be uninsured in 2018 alone, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The analysis also said federal deficits would fall by $119bn (£91bn) from 2017-2026 under the proposal, which is championed by President Donald Trump.

House Republicans were excoriated for passing the bill before the assessment.

Wednesday's rating lays down the gauntlet to Republican senators who are now producing their own version of the bill.

House Republicans amended their American Health Care Act (AHCA) after it failed back in March to attract enough support to even win a vote in a chamber their party controls.

The bill would accomplish a long-running conservative goal of repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

The CBO score predicts the revised AHCA would leave 1 million fewer Americans uninsured overall than the last version, which said 24 million would lose coverage.

The $119bn projected to be shaved off the federal deficit is less than the $150bn in savings forecast in the previous version of the bill.

The legislation would eliminate most Obamacare taxes that help subsidise private health coverage for individuals.

It would also impose deep cuts on the government's Medicaid health plan for the poor and disabled.

Many of the 20 million Americans who gained coverage under Obamacare did so through the expansion of Medicaid.

Republicans say the AHCA aims to fix the rising premiums that many Americans complained about under Obamacare, and which have long been a problem in the US healthcare system.

The revised bill would provide $8bn over five years to help sick people, including those with cancer, pay for coverage.

But many health policy experts say the amount is far from enough to cover the cost.