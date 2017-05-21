Canada's Justin Trudeau photobombs students' prom picture

Image copyright Twitter/AdamScotti Image caption Only a few of the students seem to have spotted Justin Trudeau mid-jog behind them

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled appearance in Vancouver on Friday night - jogging through a high school prom photo.

The keen sportsman had been out for a run along the Stanley Park Seawall when he passed a group of students in full formalwear.

His official photographer Adam Scotti tweeted a picture of the moment, captioned: "Prom season in #Vancouver".

At first glance, it appears the PM has pulled off a sly photobomb.

But one delighted student told Canada's CBC the group had spied him in shorts and t-shirt, and begged him to join their photo-shoot.

"We were just taking photos and hanging around talking, and then Trudeau, he just comes running," Constantine Maragos said.

"At first, we were like, 'Why is the prime minister of Canada running the seawall? And then we started yelling for Trudeau to get in the photo."

Mr Trudeau naturally obliged with a beaming group selfie.

"We were stoked," Mr Maragos said.

The winsome world leader has a knack for showing up in unexpected pictures, frequently shirtless.

Back in August 2016 he was snapped on holiday in Tofino, British Colombia, standing by as a bride-to-be prepared for her beach wedding.

The same month, a Canadian family stumbled on him emerging from a cave while hiking in Quebec's Gatineau Park.

The selfie honours went to 13-year-old Alexander Godby on that occasion.

"When you step out your front door, you never know what adventures await," his father Jim Godby noted later on Facebook.