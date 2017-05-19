US Starbucks burns victim awarded $100,000

Image copyright Getty Images

A US woman has been awarded more than $100,000 (£77,000) after being severely scalded by a cup of Starbucks coffee.

Joanne Mogavero, from Florida, suffered first and second degree burns when the lid popped off a cup of coffee at a Starbucks in 2014, a jury was told.

Her lawyers had argued that Starbucks should warn its customers that lids could pop off.

The jury awarded Ms Mogavero $85,000 for pain and suffering and more than $15,000 to cover medical bills.

The incident happened at a drive-through outlet in Jacksonville as she took the hot drink from an employee and prepared to pass it to her passenger.

Her lawyer, ​Steve Earle,​ said: "My client didn't want sympathy from the jury - she wanted justice - and the jury gave it to her with its verdict."

In a statement, Ms Mogavero's legal team said a Starbucks representative had testified during the court hearing in Duval County, Florida, that the company gets 80 complaints a month about problems with lids popping off or leaking.