Times Square car crash driver Richard Rojas 'heard voices'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows a man being arrested near to the crashed red car

A man who drove a car along three blocks of pavement in New York's Times Square, killing a woman and injuring 22 people, said he had "heard voices", according to law enforcement sources.

Richard Rojas, 26, a US navy veteran who was arrested twice previously for drunk driving, is now in custody.

He also said he expected to die, the sources told AP news agency.

According to Reuters, he said after being arrested: "You were supposed to shoot me! I wanted to kill them."

The woman who died was 18 years old. Her name was Alyssa Elsman and she had been visiting from Michigan with her family.

Her 13-year-old sister was also hit and injured.

What happened on Thursday?

The streets in Times Square, a bustling tourist district, were thronged with tourists when the car ploughed through the crowds.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: How the incident unfolded

The burgundy Honda sedan jumped the kerb at 45th Street and Broadway at 11:55 local time (15:55 GMT) and drove at high speed for three blocks before crashing into a pole.

It came to a crumpled standstill with smoke and flames escaping the bonnet.

Afterwards, victims lay on the ground, many of them separated from their scattered shoes and belongings, as medical staff, police officers and passersby tried to assist them.

Media reports say a ticket agent and a worker at Planet Hollywood restaurant were among the people who helped police subdue and detain Mr Rojas.

The incident evoked recent terrorist attacks by vehicle in London, Nice and Berlin but New York mayor Bill de Blasio said there was "no indication" it was an act of terrorism.

What do we know of Rojas?

Police believe he was high on synthetic marijuana, known as K2, ABC News reports, citing law enforcement sources. Initial tests reportedly came back negative for alcohol but positive for drugs.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Richard Rojas was arrested after ramming his car into pedestrians, one of whom died

According to media reports, he has a history of offending:

He was arrested for threatening a man with a knife earlier this month

He was arrested for drunk driving in 2015

He spent two months in a military prison in South Carolina, in 2013 - it is not clear why

In 2012, he attacked a taxi driver at a naval base in Florida, shouted "my life is over" and threatened to kill police - after which he was charged with misdemeanour battery and resisting an officer without violence

He was arrested for drunk driving in 2008

One neighbour told Reuters Mr Rojas had come back from serving in the navy with a drinking problem.

Harrison Ramos, who lives in Mr Rojas's building in the Bronx, said: " He went through a real tough time. Don't make him out to be a terrorist or something. He served his country and when he came back, nobody helped him.

"That's my friend. I care about him, and it hurts."