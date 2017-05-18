Chelsea Manning releases new photo
Chelsea Manning has published a photo of herself.
The former US solider was released from military prison on Tuesday.
She served seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables and military files to Wikileaks.
Since her release she had made a few social media posts documenting her life after prison, but none had shown her face.
"Okay, so here I am everyone!!" she wrote, adding a smiley-face emoji and the hashtag #HelloWorld.
The photo was released on Instagram and cross-posted on Twitter.
The grainy black-and-white photo most often associated with Manning was released by the military in 2013 but was taken years earlier.