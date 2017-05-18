Chelsea Manning releases new photo

Image copyright Pool

Chelsea Manning has published a photo of herself.

The former US solider was released from military prison on Tuesday.

She served seven years of a 35-year sentence for leaking hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables and military files to Wikileaks.

Since her release she had made a few social media posts documenting her life after prison, but none had shown her face.

"Okay, so here I am everyone!!" she wrote, adding a smiley-face emoji and the hashtag #HelloWorld.

The photo was released on Instagram and cross-posted on Twitter.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What next for Chelsea Manning after release?

The grainy black-and-white photo most often associated with Manning was released by the military in 2013 but was taken years earlier.