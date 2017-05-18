Car injures pedestrians in Times Square

Image copyright Twitter

A vehicle has driven on to a crowded pavement in New York City's Times Square, reportedly killing one person and injuring several others.

The driver is in custody and the area has been sealed off, according to the New York Police Department.

At least 13 patients were being treated at the scene, according to the New York Fire Department.

The vehicle reportedly jumped the kerb at 7th Avenue and 45th St near the city's popular tourist spot.

Footage from the scene shows the injured being tended to by emergency crews

Police reportedly said the driver "lost control" and the collision appeared to be an accident.

They added the incident was not connected to terrorism, CBS reported.

But a witness told Reuters the vehicle drove against traffic before hitting the kerb and striking pedestrians.

Images on social media showed people being taken away on stretchers.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio were reportedly on their way to the scene.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump has also been informed about the incident.

