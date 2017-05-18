Texas man sues woman for texting in date

Image copyright ABC Image caption Mr Vezmar, 37, said the woman's behaviour was "a threat to civilized society".

A Texas man has filed a lawsuit against a woman for the cost of a movie ticket after she texted during their cinema date.

Brandon Vezmar, 37, said the woman walked out of the screening of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 when he complained about her persistent phone use.

Mr Vezmar filed the petition in the state capital of Austin last week seeking $17.31 (£13.30), arguing his date's behaviour was "a threat to civilised society".

She said she refused to reimburse him because "he took me out on a date".

"Oh my God," the unnamed woman told the Austin American-Statesman. "This is crazy."

Mr Vezmar said she began texting about 15 minutes after the movie began during their first date on 6 May.

"It was kind of a first date from hell," he told the newspaper.

He said he asked her to stop and when she refused, Mr Vezmar suggested she should step outside to text.

Image caption The plaintiff says the texting was a "direct violation" of the cinema's policy

The woman left and did not return, he said.

Mr Vezmar said he texted her a few days later to ask for the price of the ticket but she refused.

The woman said on Tuesday she only texted two or three times with her friend who was having a fight with her boyfriend.

"I had my phone low and I wasn't bothering anybody," she said.

According to the lawsuit, the texting was a "direct violation" of the cinema's policy and she "adversely" affected his and other patrons' viewing experience.

"While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as defendant's behaviour is a threat to civilized society," the petition said.

The cinema company's chief executive, Tim League, has offered to compensate Mr Vezmar with the amount in a gift certificate if he drops the lawsuit.