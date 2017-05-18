Ringling Brothers circus: Inside the last performances

Image copyright Charlie Northcott

After 146 years, Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus are holding its final performances.

The American institution that was slowly brought to its knees by a combination of evolving cultural tastes, bad luck and political enemies that left it no longer financially viable.

For the performers, it also means the end of a tight-knit community that travelled and lived on a train in between shows.

