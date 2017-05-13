US & Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brings his toddler to work

Trudeau junior sits at the prime minister's desk playing with a smartphone, flanked by two Canadian flags Image copyright Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister of Canada and internet darling Justin Trudeau has shown the rest of the world's leaders how to do publicity once again - by bringing his three-year-old to the office.

A prime minister's business never stops - his official itinerary for the day included a national caucus meeting, questions in the House of Commons, and a meeting with the university presidents.

But he still found time for hide-and-seek.

Justin's son emerges from a hidden compartment in the wall through a door in the wood panelling, while a smiling Justin throws his arms up in the air in mock surprise Image copyright Justin Trudeau

Little Hadrien Trudeau literally had the run of the place - illustrious marble corridors and all - and stole the show in a series of photos posted to social media.

The duo were also photographed handling the press and politicians - distracting both groups from their serious work.

Prime Minister Trudeau gives a statement to the press, flanked by his diminutive offspring, who appears to be distracting some of the reporters. Image copyright Justin Trudeau

"So precious ... I'm old enough to remember seeing photos released of you and your dad [former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau] when you were little," one Facebook commenter volunteered.

"Whether it's good for PR or not, you can't call Mr Trudeau anything but a family man," another wrote.

Of course, it's not the first time the 45-year-old internet-savvy politician has caught global attention.

Trudeau junior stands on his chair in a press conference briefing room, holding up his hands to calm the press, who can be seen in soft focus with hands raised in the foreground. Image copyright Justin Trudeau

The liberal politician has been applauded by his supporters for supporting Syrian refugees, marching at a gay pride parade, and openly declaring himself a feminist.

Last week, Syrian refugees in Canada named their child after him, he's tackled quantum computing off-the-cuff - and even dealt with Donald Trump.

Photographed from behind, Justin Trudeau and his three-year-old son run down an expensive-looking government building while smiling security guards look on Image copyright Justin Trudeau

All photos from Justin Trudeau on Facebook

