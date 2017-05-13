Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brings his toddler to work

Image copyright Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister of Canada and internet darling Justin Trudeau has shown the rest of the world's leaders how to do publicity once again - by bringing his three-year-old to the office.

A prime minister's business never stops - his official itinerary for the day included a national caucus meeting, questions in the House of Commons, and a meeting with the university presidents.

But he still found time for hide-and-seek.

Image copyright Justin Trudeau

Little Hadrien Trudeau literally had the run of the place - illustrious marble corridors and all - and stole the show in a series of photos posted to social media.

The duo were also photographed handling the press and politicians - distracting both groups from their serious work.

Image copyright Justin Trudeau

"So precious ... I'm old enough to remember seeing photos released of you and your dad [former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau] when you were little," one Facebook commenter volunteered.

"Whether it's good for PR or not, you can't call Mr Trudeau anything but a family man," another wrote.

Of course, it's not the first time the 45-year-old internet-savvy politician has caught global attention.

Image copyright Justin Trudeau

The liberal politician has been applauded by his supporters for supporting Syrian refugees, marching at a gay pride parade, and openly declaring himself a feminist.

Last week, Syrian refugees in Canada named their child after him, he's tackled quantum computing off-the-cuff - and even dealt with Donald Trump.

Image copyright Justin Trudeau

All photos from Justin Trudeau on Facebook