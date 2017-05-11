California: Suspect of crashing into family car had been 'deported 15 times'

Image copyright FAMILY PICTURE Image caption Boy was travelling with his parents when their car was hit

A man charged in a drink-driving crash that seriously injured a California boy had been deported to Mexico 15 times in as many years, US officials say.

Constantino Banda-Acosta, 38, drove his truck through a stop sign and hit a car carrying a family of three on their way home from a trip to Disneyland.

They said they were one block from home when the collision occurred.

The six-year-old boy suffered brain trauma and is said to be in a serious condition.

The suspect fled but was arrested.

The truck hit the rear passenger door of the car on Saturday night in the San Ysidro district of San Diego, close to the US-Mexico border, said the family.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the suspect had been "repatriated to Mexico at least 15 times since 2002, most recently in January 2017".

"[ICE] has lodged a detainer against Mr Banda seeking to take him into custody if and when he is released by local authorities to pursue additional immigration enforcement action and/or criminal prosecution," a statement quoted by local broadcaster KGTV added.

He was charged with driving under influence, hit-and-run and driving without a licence.

Another man was also arrested in connection with the crash.

The boy is being treated at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego.

His father, Benjamin Lake, told CBS8 broadcaster. of his son: "Right now he's got a lot of swelling.

"He can't open one of his eyes, so he's kind of scared about why he can't see."