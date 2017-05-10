Did President Trump fire James Comey as part of a cover-up?

Image copyright Reuters

Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey caught Washington by complete surprise. No one - in Congress, in conservative circles, even in the FBI itself - seemingly had an inkling of what was in store.

As politicians and pundits survey the fallout, here are a few of the big questions they are likely to contemplate.

Was it a cover-up?

The abruptness and timing of Mr Comey's dismissal, to put it mildly, is highly suspicious.

Just over a week ago, the FBI director talked about his agency's investigation into Russian meddling in the US presidential election - and possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign - before a Senate committee.

He was scheduled to appear before Congress again to discuss "worldwide threats" on Thursday.

Mr Trump has been tweeting almost nonstop about how the allegations are a "hoax" and the investigations are a "taxpayer funded charade".

Now the man overseeing that investigation has been shown the door - by Mr Trump himself.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer: "Mr President, with all due respect, you're making a big mistake"

While the White House has said that the move is based on concerns over how Mr Comey handled last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server, not many people - particularly Democrats - are buying that line.

They may recall last year, just a few days before election day, Mr Trump praising Mr Comey for his handling of the email inquiry.

"It took guts for Director Comey to make the move that he made in light of the kind of opposition he had where they're trying to protect her from criminal prosecution," Mr Trump said at a campaign rally. "It took a lot of guts."

Mr Trump, it seems, has soured on the FBI director - and, according to the New York Times, had been seeking a reason to fire him for more than a week.

If the dismissal was because of the email investigation, why act now? How the Trump White House answers that question will go a long way toward determining whether the cover-up allegations die down over time.

Live coverage of FBI chief's firing

Decoding Comey's testimony

More to come.