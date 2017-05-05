Angella Reid fired as White House chief usher

Image copyright CBS Image caption Reid travelled to Wisconsin to select the 2016 White House christmas tree

The Trump administration has fired the White House chief usher, who is responsible for the management of the building and its staff.

Angella Reid was the first woman and second African-American to serve in the position after a career in hospitality.

"She is no longer employed here at the White House. We left on very good terms and we wish her the very best," said spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

It is simply nothing more than the transition of staff, she added.

According to the White House Historical Association, the chief usher's role includes overseeing "construction, maintenance, remodelling, food, as well as the administrative, fiscal and personnel functions".

The Jamaican-born Ms Reid worked closely with the First Family and provided guidance on matters of furnishing, art, and decor, writes the Washington Post.

She told the paper she had no comment to make about her departure.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Obama helps the former chief usher to plant a tree

She was very close to the Obama family, the newspaper reports.

"It gives me a sense of awe," she told CNN in 2016, "the fact that slaves built this house and I now work in this house as a leader, something out of my wildest dreams."

Because the chief usher is not a political position, it is not compelled to change at the beginning of a new White House administration.

Most stay on the job for at least a decade, and one was in his position for more than 30 years. Ms Reid was only the ninth since the start of the 20th Century, and leaves after six years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In 2015, the White House hosted girl scouts for the first camp out