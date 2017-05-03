FBI head 'nauseous' over his possible sway on US election

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Comey sets out why he revealed the new investigation - and still thinks it was the right decision.

FBI Director James Comey has said it makes him "mildly nauseous" to think that he could have had an impact on the US presidential election.

But Mr Comey said he thought concealing the discovery of new Hillary Clinton emails would have been "catastrophic".

The comments came during a Senate panel on FBI oversight, in which Mr Comey faced tough questions about his inquiry into Mrs Clinton's private email use.

Mr Comey added that "even in hindsight I would make the same decision".

The remarks are the FBI chief's first public explanation of why he reopened an investigation into Mrs Clinton's use of a private email server just days before last November's presidential election.

Analysis - Anthony Zurcher, BBC News, Washington

FBI Director James Comey said concealing the fact that his agency had reopened its investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server would have been "catastrophic".

What he didn't say was that the reason it would have been so damaging is that the news would have leaked even if he had kept silent.

In those final weeks before the election, some in the FBI clearly thought the Clinton investigation was being handled poorly and were expressing their views - and sharing details - on background to the media.

This, then, was the "catastrophic" scenario Mr Comey probably envisioned.

He keeps mum, in keeping with FBI policy on investigations that could affect upcoming elections.

The story comes out despite his silence. Mrs Clinton wins, as appeared likely at the time based on polls and prognosticators. Then the contents of the emails reveal misdeeds by now president-elect Clinton.

It's not a stretch to think Mr Comey would view such developments as threatening the "death of the FBI", in his words - an outcome that had to be avoided at all cost, even if it helped put Donald Trump in the White House.

"It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election," Mr Comey said on Wednesday.

"But, honestly, it wouldn't change the decision."

Mr Comey added that failing to inform Congress would have been an "act of concealment".

His testimony comes a day after Mrs Clinton once again blamed her surprise upset on Mr Comey's actions, as well as alleged meddling in the US election by Russian hackers.

"If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president," she said in New York on Tuesday, referring to the day before Mr Comey notified Congress of the discovery of new emails.

"I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28 and Russian Wikileaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off."

But President Donald Trump hit back online.

"FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!" he tweeted.

"The phony Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?"

The FBI chief on Wednesday also revealed that Clinton emails containing classified information were forward to former congressman Anthony Weiner.

"They found thousands of new emails. They found classified information on Anthony Weiner," he said while under questioning from Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein.

"Somehow, her [Mrs Clinton's] emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information, by her assistant Huma Abedin."

Mr Weiner, a former New York Democrat, was married at the time to Ms Abedin, a top Clinton aide.

He was separately under investigation for inappropriate communications with a minor.