Missing US teen refuses to return home from the Netherlands

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The girl was reunited with her mum, Sabrina Lee

An American teenager who ran away last month has been found in the Netherlands and reunited with her mum, but is reportedly refusing to return home.

Margaret Lee flew from Tennessee to Amsterdam to meet someone she had been chatting with online.

The 16-year-old was arrested by Dutch police in the city of Zwolle over the weekend on suspicion of identity theft.

Police say she used her sister's passport to leave the country after hers was confiscated by her family.

Ms Lee ran away from her home in Clarksville on 1 April, according to the Montgomery County Sheriffs office.

She then flew to Amsterdam, via Iceland, by herself.

Dutch police began searching for the girl near The Hague, based on her details from her social media accounts.

Image copyright Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Image caption Margaret Lee had been missing since 1 April

Ms Lee was found by Dutch police at a train station in Zwolle, located about 75 miles (120km) east of Amsterdam.

She was reunited with her mother, who flew to the Netherlands to join the search.

Police have yet to reveal the identity of the person she travelled to meet.

It is also unclear whether she will face any criminal charges in both the Netherlands and the US.