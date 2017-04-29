Anti-Trump climate change march draws thousands in US

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thousands took to the streets in Washington and beyond

Thousands of people have taken part in protests around the US against the Trump administration's attitude towards climate change.

The People's Climate March was timed to coincide with the symbolic 100th day of Donald Trump's presidency.

In Washington, marchers were planning to surround the White House.

However, Mr Trump was not there. Instead, he is marking the milestone 100 days at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Organisers of the march, which was estimated by Reuters news agency to have attracted some 15,000 people in the capital alone, are critical of Mr Trump's attitude towards climate change.

Mr Trump has called climate change a hoax, and has vowed to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People braved the snow in Denver to march

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Washington, it was estimated 15,000 people attended

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump has called climate change a hoax. Pictured: Seattle

They are also angry with the rollback of Obama-era environmental protections.

Reverend Leo Woodberry, of South Carolina, told a press conference ahead of the march: "We're going to rise up and let them know that we're sick and tired of seeing our children die of asthma.

"We're sick and tired of seeing people with cancer because of coal ash ponds. We're sick and tired of seeing sea-level rise."

Celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio and former Vice President Al Gore, were expected to march as well.

'No Planet B': Nada Tawfik, BBC News, New York

The sweltering heat has not deterred them. Their signs read "The seas are rising and so are we"; "Make America think again"; and "There is no planet B."

This eclectic crowd of old and young - Buddhist monks and native American groups - are angry at the Trump administration's attitude toward the environment.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A protester dressed as Mr Trump in Washington

Image copyright EPA Image caption This is the latest in a string of protests to take place against Mr Trump

President Trump has called climate change a hoax. In his first 100 days, he has undone several of his predecessor's environmental regulations in the name of boosting American industry and energy.

Organisers say this march will help put the climate debate front and centre in forthcoming elections.