Patrick Swayze's Dirty Dancing jacket fetches $62,500

Image copyright PA Image caption The leather jacket was bought on Friday by a Hollywood memorabilia collector

A leather jacket that the late US actor Patrick Swayze wore in Dirty Dancing has sold for $62,500 (£48,270) at an auction in Los Angeles.

Hundreds of other items belonging to Swayze - including a surfboard from Point Break and a shirt he wore in Ghost - also went under the hammer.

His widow Lisa Niemi said she had "a lot of mixed feelings" about selling the items.

Swayze died in 2009 from pancreatic cancer. He was 57.

The leather jacket was bought on Friday by a Hollywood memorabilia collector, who only identified himself as Glenn.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Patrick Swayze received three Golden Globe Award nominations during his acting career

Speaking about the sale, Niemi told the Press Association: "No matter what, it's still a letting go. There's always a little bit of loss associated with that.

"While it's a very positive thing to do, it's a difficult thing to do.

"I'm such a lucky woman to have had a man who loved me as much as Patrick did."

The auction went ahead despite strong opposition from Swayze's niece.

"These were family heirlooms," Danielle Swayze told the Press Association.

"It's a slap in the face that she's selling these precious memories," she added.