Two Americans killed in IS Afghan raid
- 27 April 2017
- From the section US & Canada
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two Americans have been killed in a raid in Afghanistan against Islamic State group militants, the Pentagon has confirmed.
The military personnel died in combat in Nangahar province, said US defence officials.
More soon.