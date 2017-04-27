What has President Trump said about your country in his first 100 days?

Yemen was the site of the first military operation authorised by President Trump, in which a special forces team raided the compound of a suspected terrorist leader.



The mission didn't go to plan. The US Navy Seals came under fire from fighters belonging to the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula group (AQAP) and one member of the elite team was killed.



It later emerged that a number of civilians were also killed in the operation, which had been drawn up in November 2016 but approved by Mr Trump.



In an interview with Fox News, President Trump appeared to lay blame for the death of Navy Seal William "Ryan" Owens on military leaders.



"This was a mission that was started before I got here," Mr Trump said. "They came to see me and they explained what they wanted to do, the generals, who are very respected... And they lost Ryan."



A New York Times article claimed the Navy Seals found out their mission had been compromised after intercepting AQAP communications but they "pressed on toward their target" nonetheless.



Mr Trump responded to criticism by tweeting that it had been "a winning mission... not a failure". A White House statement said it was a "successful raid" that yielded "important intelligence".



Carryn Owens, the widow of the Navy Seal, was invited to Mr Trump's joint address to Congress. She got a standing ovation and as the room applauded, the president said her husband's "legacy is etched into eternity".



Apart from that mission, President Trump's only other mentions of Yemen have been regarding his attempt to ban its citizens from travelling to America - but the ban has been rejected twice by judges in the US.



Journalist returns from village raided by US Navy Seals