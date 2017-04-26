Clothing firm Nordstrom castigated for $425 mud-coated jeans

Image copyright Nordstrom Image caption Critics on social media have been scathing about the "heavily distressed" jeans

A US clothing company has been mocked on social media for selling a pair of $425 (£330; €390) jeans complete with "crackled, caked-on muddy coating".

The jeans are described on Nordstrom's website as typifying "rugged, Americana workwear" and "hard-working action".

But critics on Facebook are scathing of what the company describes as its new design of "heavily distressed" jeans.

"You can achieve the same look for a lot less by rolling in your backyard or gardening," one commentator said.

The company says the jeans are made with muddy coating "that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty".

Among those to join the chorus of Facebook criticism of what Nordstrom calls its Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans is Discovery Channel Dirty Jobs presenter Mike Rowe who described them as "looking like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job" but "made for people who don't."

Image copyright Norstrom Image caption Nordstrom says the jeans are made for with specially applied muddy coating "that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty"

"The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans aren't pants," Mr Rowe wrote.

"They're a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic - not iconic."

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The new jeans have generated a torrent of criticism on Twitter (above) and Facebook

Mr Rowe's followers on Facebook were equally damning of the jeans - made for Nordstrom by New York-based luxury denim brand PRPS.

Image copyright Nordstrom Image caption Last month Nordstrom advertised jeans with "knee windows" on its website

"Give me your jeans, and for a mere 200 bucks, I'll one-of-a-kind customise them for you... You can choose from horse barn mucker, chicken coop builder, tractor grease, potters clay... $600 and I'll let one of the goats chew a hole on the leg," one contributor said.

But not everyone was dismissive of the new jeans.

"What's the beef about buying mud jeans?" one commentator on Twitter said.

"If someone can afford $400 for a pair of dirty jeans, so what? Go for it!"

Last month Nordstrom advertised another unusual pair of trousers in the form of jeans with "knee windows" on its website - but for a far cheaper $95 (£74; €87) .