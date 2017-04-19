Fox News: Bill O'Reilly loses job over harassment claims

Presenter Bill O'Reilly has been dropped from Fox News over sexual harassment claims, the company said in a one-sentence statement on Wednesday.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations...Bill O'Reilly will not be returning" the network said.

Mr O'Reilly has been on holiday since 12 April, and was photographed shaking hands with Pope Francis at the Vatican earlier on Wednesday.

More than 50 sponsors have withdrawn ads from his show, The O'Reilly Factor.

Pressure on Fox has mounted since recent reports that five women received $13m in payouts because of Mr O'Reilly.

The presenter, who has been with the US network almost since its inception, has denied all of the allegations.

The decision comes after an emergency meeting of the 21st Century Fox board, New York Magazine reported.

Fox broadcaster Tucker Carlson will be taking over Mr O'Reilly's 20:00 time slot, the company said in a follow-up statement.