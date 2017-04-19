'Rogue' Radioshack Facebook page lashes out at customers

Image copyright Radioshack Ohio/Facebook Image caption This picture was uploaded on the rogue Radioshack Reynoldsburg Facebook page

US electronics retailer Radioshack has confirmed offensive posts on a Facebook account claiming to belong to a local store in Ohio came from a rogue account.

In March Radioshack announced it had filed for bankruptcy and would initially be closing around 200 of its stores across the United States.

The page for the Reynoldsburg store, which contains swearing, posted: "Always hated all you p---k customers anyway."

Hours later a picture of the Radioshack sign, missing letters to spell "adios", meaning "goodbye" in Spanish, was uploaded.

Early on Tuesday morning another post bluntly told customers the store was no longer open for business.

"We closed. F--- you all." It read.

Despite the fact there were clues this was not the local store's official Facebook page, the post was shared more than 15,000 times.

The account is unverified and the only other post on the page is from 9 April 2016, advertising headphones.

Radioshack has used humour to respond on their official Twitter and Facebook pages saying the account was rogue.

Image copyright Radioshack/Twitter

What is a rogue account?

A social media account being run by an employee using the official company name. but not authorised to do so

Not necessarily a fake account but one that does not represent the official views of the organisation it claims to represent

In a statement Radioshack told the BBC:

"Thank you for contacting RadioShack in regards to the unofficial derogatory Facebook page. We are aware of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

"This is not a post of RadioShack Corporation.

"We do apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. "

Also by the UGC and Social News team:

Trump Jr's 'very fake news' T-shirt

Easter pop star 'Egg Sheeran' a hit

In pictures: Take your dog to work