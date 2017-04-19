Aaron Hernandez, ex-NFL player, kills himself in prison

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hernandez had been acquitted of a drive-by double murder last week

Former NFL footballer Aaron Hernandez has been found dead in his cell in Massachusetts, officials say.

Hernandez hanged himself at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center and was pronounced dead later at hospital.

The former New England Patriots tight end, 27, was serving a life sentence for killing a man who was dating his fiancee's sister.

Last week he was acquitted of a drive-by double murder prosecutors said began over an argument about a spilled drink.

Hernandez had cried in court as that verdict was read, saying he was "very happy".

Massachusetts Department of Correction officials confirmed his death on Wednesday.

They said he had tried to block the door to his single cell prior to hanging himself.

Lifesaving techniques were performed on Hernandez and he was taken to UMASS Leominster hospital where he was pronounced dead at 04:07 local time (08:07 GMT).

State police are on the scene and his next of kin have been notified, officials said.

Although Hernandez was acquitted of the double murder last week, he was found guilty of illegally possessing a firearm and the judge added five years to his sentence.