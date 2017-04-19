US gunman kills three 'in race attack'

Image copyright Fresno County Sheriff Image caption Police have blocked off the four different locations where shots were fired

Three white men were killed and another wounded when a black gunman opened fire in Fresno, California, in a suspected race attack, police have said.

Kori Ali Muhammad shot 16 rounds in 90 seconds in the shooting spree on Tuesday, said Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

He shouted "God is great" in Arabic as police arrested him but this was a hate crime not terrorism, Mr Dyer believed.

Mr Muhammad was also wanted for the murder of a security guard outside a motel in the city last week.

The suspect, an African American, had indicated on social media that he hated white people and expressed anti-government views, said police.

All four victims were white men, and one of them was shot sitting in a car.

"He wanted to kill as many people as he could and that's what he set out to do," said Mr Dyer.

The shooting began around 10:45 local time near the headquarters for Catholic Charities.

Witnesses said they saw a man carrying a large handgun, which he reloaded several times between shots.

The gunman then fired at a utility vehicle belonging to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, killing the passenger.