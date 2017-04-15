April the Giraffe prepares to give birth, finally

Image copyright Animal Adventure Park Image caption There is no mistaking the calf's hooves popping out

At long, long last, after what seemed like aeons, the world's most famous giraffe is preparing to give birth.

April the Giraffe, whose prolonged pregnancy has been watched by millions of amateur zoologists online, is hours away from the birth of her fourth calf.

Since a live feed of her enclosure started in February, she has become an internet celebrity.

But fans have been puzzled as to why the telltale hooves of the calf have taken so long to emerge.

Worry no longer. The live feed from the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, almost 200 miles (320km) north-west of New York City, definitely showed some hooves early on Saturday.

Park owner Jordan Patch confirmed the news in an excitable Facebook video soon afterwards.

"We are in labour, 100%!" he said. "Cancel your plans, it's time to have a baby!"

But April's delivery has not come without (virtual) hurdles.

Her live feed was removed from YouTube in February after it was flagged as being sexually explicit or having nude content.

The park blamed animal rights activists for reporting the video as inappropriate, a move that infuriated her followers. But, to their relief, the ban was short lived.

This story will be updated with every small development on April's delivery.