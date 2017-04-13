Boy learns to drive on YouTube for McDonald's joyride

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The boy obeyed traffic lights as he made his way across town, witnesses said

An eight-year old boy in Ohio safely drove his little sister to McDonald's after learning to drive from YouTube, local news report.

Ohio's Morning Journal said police received calls from residents about a child driving through town.

Staff at the restaurant thought they were the victims of a prank when the underage pair stopped at the drive-through window, the paper added.

The boy obeyed all traffic lights and laws, witnesses said.

"He didn't hit a single thing on the way there. It was unreal," police officer Jacob Koehler, from the village of East Palestine, said.

The child told police he had learned to drive by watching YouTube videos.

The boy drove 1.5 miles (2.4km), covering four intersections, railway tracks, and several turns, Mr Koehler told Cleveland news outlet Fox8.

The children's parents were asleep at home, reports said, when the siblings decided to take the vehicle keys.

The two children got cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets while they waited to be picked up by family. No charges were filed.