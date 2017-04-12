Trump says Nato 'no longer obsolete'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Donald Trump: 'Nato no longer obsolete'

US President Donald Trump has said Nato is "no longer obsolete", reversing a stance that had alarmed allies.

Hosting Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House, Mr Trump said the threat of terrorism had underlined the alliance's importance.

He called on Nato to do more to help Iraqi and Afghan "partners".

Mr Trump has repeatedly questioned Nato's purpose, while complaining that the US pays an unfair share of membership.

"The secretary general and I had a productive discussion about what more Nato can do in the fight against terrorism," said Mr Trump at Wednesday afternoon's joint press conference with Mr Stoltenberg.

"I complained about that a long time ago and they made a change, and now they do fight terrorism.

"I said it [Nato] was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete."

Mr Trump repeated his call for Nato member states to contribute more funding to the alliance.

"If other countries pay their fair share instead of relying on the United States to make up the difference we will all be much more secure," said the US president.