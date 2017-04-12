Charging Bull artist wants removal of Fearless Girl statue

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The bull statue was already a well-frequented tourist spot in New York City

The sculptor that erected Wall Street's Charging Bull statue is complaining about New York City's decision to allow a nearby statue to remain in place.

Italian-born sculptor Arturo Di Modica says the Fearless Girl statue, which was placed nearby during International Women's Day, is a copyright violation.

His lawyers argue that the new sculpture's presence changes the artistic meaning of his famous statue.

Mr Di Modica's statute was installed in 1987, without any city permits.

The 7,000 pound (3,175 kg) structure was placed on a New York City street after a financial collapse in the middle of the night, but was eventually moved to the Financial District, steps away from Wall Street, after the public called for the statue to be allowed to stay.

Mr Di Modica objects to Mayor Bill de Blasio's decision to allow the Fearless Girl statue to remain in place opposite of the Bull for one year, after a public clamouring for the statue to become permanent.

His lawyers argue that proper procedure was not followed by city officials when choosing to grant the permit.

The statue, by artist Kristen Visbal, is called Fearless Girl

Mr Di Modica has argued that the girl is not a work of art, but rather an "advertising trick" since it was sponsored by investment firm State Street Global Advisers, and erected by advertising firm McCann.

The work was created to draw attention to women in leadership and the lack of women in Wall Street boardrooms.

"Everybody loves the bull," Mr Di Modica told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that the renewed attention to his original work is "negative".

"The girl is like - 'I am here, what are you gonna do?'", he told reporters, his voice breaking at times.

Image copyright Getty Images

His lawyers are requesting unspecified damages, due to a "copyright violation".

Mayor de Blasio responded on Twitter on Wednesday, writing: "Men who don't like women taking up space are exactly why we need the Fearless Girl."