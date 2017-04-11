United Airlines: Eyewitness on how passenger was dragged off plane

United Airlines has been severely criticised after a passenger was forcibly ejected by airport security staff from one of its oversold flights, after no one volunteered to leave the plane.

The passenger who was sitting next to the man taken off the flight told BBC 5 Live radio that the 69-year-old was "dragged off" the plane.

She said that the officer was "very direct with his words".

This clip is originally from 5 live Phil Williams on Monday 10 April 2017