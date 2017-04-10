San Bernardino shooting: Two dead at California primary school

Image copyright AFP Image caption Children were evacuated from the primary school following the shooting

Two people have been killed in a shooting in a classroom of a primary school in San Bernardino, California, police say.

The victims were both adults, police chief Jarrod Burguan said. He described the incident as a suspected "murder-suicide" attempt.

Two people who were wounded and taken to hospital may have been students.

He said the assailant was "down" and there was "no further threat". The school has been evacuated.

The shooting happened at 10:30 local time (17:30 GMT) in a classroom of North Park Elementary School.

Students were transferred to nearby Cajon High School, where they were later met by their parents.

"Police operations are continuing to secure the area," Mr Burguan said on Twitter, adding: "However, we do believe the threat is down."

In December 2015, 14 people were killed and 21 others wounded when a couple entered a disabled service centre in San Bernardino and began firing at a group of county health workers.