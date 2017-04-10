Trump: Supreme Court's Neil Gorsuch will be 'truly great'

Image copyright AFP Image caption President Trump watches as Justice Anthony Kennedy (R) administers the oath of office to Neil Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of the White House

President Donald Trump has said Neil Gorsuch will be "truly great", as the Colorado judge took the oath to become a justice on the US Supreme Court.

"And I got it done in the first 100 days," Mr Trump quipped at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. "You think that's easy?"

Mr Gorsuch, who was sworn in by Justice Anthony Kennedy, becomes the 113th justice to serve on the high court.

"I am humbled by the trust placed in me today," he said after taking the oath.

"I will never forget that to whom much is given, much will be expected," the 49-year-old continued.

"And I promise you to do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the constitution and laws of this great nation."

Six key cases Gorsuch could rule on

Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v Comer - A Missouri church denied state funding for a playground in a case concerning separation of church and state.

Masterpiece Cakeshop v Colorado Civil Rights Commission - A Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Peruta v San Diego - Does the second amendment grant California gun owners the right to carry a concealed weapon in public places?

North Carolina v North Carolina NAACP - A North Carolina voting overhaul that was said to target African Americans "with almost surgical precision".

Hernandez v Mesa - The case of a 15-year-old Mexican who was on the Mexican side of the border when he was shot dead in 2010 by a US border patrol agent.

President Trump's executive order banning travel from six Muslim-majority countries is also probably heading to the Supreme Court later this year.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (R) administers the constitutional oath to judge Neil Gorsuch, as his wife Louise Gorsuch holds the bible

Mr Gorsuch's appointment to the Supreme Court comes after a year-long political battle over filling the vacant seat.

Republican lawmakers refused to consider Barack Obama's nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative darling who died in February last year.

It was the longest period a seat has remained unfilled on the Supreme Court since during the American Civil War in 1862.

On Monday morning, Chief Justice John Roberts administered Mr Gorsuch's first oath, which all federal employees take, at a private ceremony at the Supreme Court.

All eight justices, Mr Gorsuch's wife and two daughters and Maureen and Eugene Scalia, the widow and son of the justice Gorsuch is replacing, attended the ceremony.

Later at the White House, Justice Kennedy administered a second oath to Mr Gorsuch, who was his former law clerk.

Mr Gorsuch, a former Denver appeals judge, was confirmed 54-45 on Friday after Senate Republicans took the historic step of changing the chamber's rules in order to ram through their pick.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell triggered a legislative manoeuvre known as the "nuclear option" when Republicans lacked the 60 votes required to end debate on Mr Gorsuch.

Republicans hope Mr Gorsuch will hand the bench's bloc of conservative justices a winning 5-4 majority.

But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who led the anti-Gorsuch opposition, said the court was "increasingly drifting towards becoming a more pro-corporate court that favours employers, corporations and special interests over working America".

The result is a triumph for Mr Trump's young presidency. For many of those who voted for him, securing a conservative judge on America's highest court was a top priority.

The vacancy on the nine-judge bench had left the justices to pass over many controversial issues, possibly to avoid a 4-4 stalemate.

Mr Gorsuch takes the oath in time to prepare for the court's next session of oral arguments this month.