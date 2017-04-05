Trump strategist Bannon loses National Security Council seat

From the section

Image copyright EPA Image caption Steve Bannon is a lightning rod for much anti-Trump criticism

President Donald Trump has removed his senior strategist Steve Bannon from the US National Security Council (NSC).

The appointment in January raised fears that the gathering of US intelligence chiefs could become politicised.

A White House aide told US media the reshuffle was not a demotion for Mr Bannon.

The aide said Mr Bannon was only given a seat on the NSC to keep an eye on National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was fired in February.

The NSC is the main group advising the president on national security and foreign affairs.

Critics have branded Mr Bannon - who once managed Breitbart News, a right-wing outlet accused of xenophobia - as a white nationalist.