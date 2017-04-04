Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai dump O'Reilly Factor amid lawsuits

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bill O'Reilly did not discuss the allegations against himself on Monday night

Two advertisers have pulled commercials from Fox News' most popular show because of sexual harassment claims against its host, Bill O'Reilly.

Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai both called the allegations against the O'Reilly Factor presenter "disturbing".

The New York Times reported on Saturday that settlements of $13m (£10.4m) were reached with five women who accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, another sex lawsuit hit the top-rated cable network on Monday.

A Fox News contributor sued, alleging sexual harassment by its ousted former chairman, Roger Ailes.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Former Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh (R) speaks alongside her lawyer, Lisa Bloom

Mr O'Reilly, 67, did not discuss the allegations against himself on Monday night.

His show instead featured segments on Democrats opposing President Donald Trump and a story about college liberals.

Hyundai said it would remove forthcoming ads from The O'Reilly Factor because of the "recent and disturbing allegations".

"We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation as we plan future advertising decisions," the company added.

Image copyright Julie Roginsky Image caption Julie Roginsky said Fox News denied her a job after she rebuffed Roger Ailes' sexual advances

Mercedes-Benz said it would instead run advertising elsewhere on the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet.

The car-maker said: "The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don't feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now."

One of Mr O'Reilly's accusers is Wendy Walsh, a psychologist who was once a regular guest on The O'Reilly Factor.

She accused the host of withdrawing a job offer after she declined his invitation to go with him to his hotel suite after a dinner in 2013.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roger Ailes (L) and Bill O'Reilly (R)

Ms Walsh told CNN on Monday night: "I want to be clear, I'm not after money. I just want a nontoxic work environment for my daughters and their generation."

Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said Fox News was the "Bill Cosby of corporate America", in reference to the TV entertainer who is facing multiple sex assault claims.

In a statement over the weekend, 21st Century Fox stood by Mr O'Reilly while adding that it "takes matters of workplace behaviour very seriously".

In the latest sexual harassment lawsuit to hit Fox News, Julie Roginsky said she was denied a job after rebuffing sexual advances by Mr Ailes, who founded Rupert Murdoch's TV network.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson won a reported $20m settlement against the network

The legal action, filed in New York, states that Mr Ailes had "volunteered the advice that Roginsky should engage in sexual relationships with 'older, married, conservative men' because 'they may stray but they always come back because they're loyal'".

"Ailes also remarked that he was loyal but that loyalty was a two-way street.

"These comments and their delivery made it clear that Ailes wanted a sexual relationship with Roginsky."

The lawsuit also said there was a misogynistic culture at Fox News that had not changed despite Mr Ailes' resignation in July 2016 as sexual harassment claims against him piled up.

Susan Estrich, a lawyer for Mr Ailes, said Ms Roginsky's allegations were "total hogwash".

In September, Fox News settled with former on-air host Gretchen Carlson for a reported $20m after she alleged she had also been sexually harassed by Mr Ailes.

The network apologised to Ms Carlson for her treatment.