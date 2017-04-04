Roman Polanski jail plea rejected by US judge

Image copyright AFP Image caption Roman Polanski fled the US ahead of his sentencing for statutory rape in 1978

Film-maker Roman Polanski has failed to win assurances from a US court that he will not face prison over a decades-old case involving sex with a minor.

A judge rejected a motion by Polanski's lawyers who said he was willing to return to the US if he was assured he would not serve more time in jail.

Prosecutors said he should not receive special treatment as a celebrity.

Polanski, now 83, fled the US ahead of sentencing in 1978 after admitting having sex with a girl aged 13.

"Judge (Scott) Gordon has ruled that (the) defendant's motions and corresponding requests are denied," a document released on Monday from Los Angeles Superior Court said. The hearing itself took place last month.

Authorities in the US have tried for years to extradite the Oscar-winning director.

Polanski, best known for the films Chinatown, Rosemary's Baby and The Pianist, lives in France and has French and Polish citizenship.

In December, Poland's Supreme Court rejected a request to have him extradited.

Swiss authorities turned down a US extradition warrant in 2010 after placing Polanski under house arrest for nine months.