Canada's Trudeau ready for rematch of fight with Perry

Image copyright God Save Justin Trudeau, Productions de la Ruelle Image caption Boxing is one of Justin Trudeau's hobbies

In the history of great fights, the names of a few truly stand out.

Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier. Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson. Sugar Ray Leonard vs Tommy Hearns.

And now entering the ring: Matthew Perry vs Justin Trudeau.

The Friends star and the Canadian Prime Minister have suggested they might soon be exchanging blows after Mr Trudeau challenged the actor to a rematch to a fight that took place in a school playground more than 35 years ago.

The tweet - which the politician wrote on 1 April, his tongue firmly in his cheek - came after Perry admitted he once "beat up" Mr Trudeau.

Perry told American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel that the pair were at primary school together in Ottawa when he and a friend decided to beat the younger boy up - motivated, he thinks, by jealousy.

But there may have been another reason.

"I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up," he conceded.

Things have changed somewhat in the intervening years. Perry has become one of most famous actors in the world, thanks to his success as Chandler Bing on Friends.

Mr Trudeau, who counts boxing among his hobbies, has followed in his father's footsteps to become Prime Minister of Canada.

And that has made Perry think twice about Mr Trudeau's invitation.