Twelve dead as truck and church bus collide in Texas

Media caption Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the crash outside Garner State Park

At least 12 people have been killed in a head-on crash between a church minibus and and a pick-up truck in Texas, officials in the US state say.

Another three people were injured in the accident near Garner State Park, about 75 miles (120km) west of the city of San Antonio.

The bus was carrying 14 senior members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot expressed "deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today's tragic event".